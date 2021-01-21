EUR GOVTS - Travel and leisure shares lead Stoxx higher

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Despite bubbling worries over Covid-19 mutations and the South African strain potentially being resistant to antibodies travel and leisure shares are leading stocks higher. This sector of the Eurostoxx600 is up 1.2%, while the 600 itself is up 0.6%, and the Eurostoxx50 is up 0.5%. Overall breadth meanwhile is strongly positive, with 19 out of 20 subsectors of the 600 trading higher. Real estate firms are the laggard, down 0.1%.

On a regional basis, the MIB is lagging the major bourses slightly, despite the modest outperformance of BTPs in the bond market. It is still stronger, up 0.5%, but trails the IBEX, up 0.6%, and the DAX, up 0.7%. The CAC is up 0.4%.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

