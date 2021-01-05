EUR GOVTS - Token bear steepening on German curve

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 5 (IFR) - 2s/10s Germany around half a bp steeper on the day that makes sense with the Bund modestly offered this morning on balance. It is still clear of the spike low at 10bp ahead of the zero bound that featured back in Mar according to our records. 18bp is resistance region then 21bp from Dec 2. 10s/30s Germany is also a tad steeper but still in range. The base of this comes in around 36/37bp with a top around 43bp, last at 41bp so slight more concerned with the top of it rather than the bottom.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

