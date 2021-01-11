EUR GOVTS - Three candidates vying to head CDU, or is it five?

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - Increasing attention is being paid to this coming weekend’s party congress to decide the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union. Considering the leader of the CDU also typically represents the party (and its Christian Social Union partner in Bavaria) in national elections, and that the CDU is clearly leading in opinion polls (polling above 35% compared to around 20% for the Greens, currently the runners up), the stakes are high with the Chancellorship at stake in September’s elections.

As previously written, this is not just an issue for Germany, but also more broadly for Europe. This is particularly so for peripheral markets and especially Italy given the big step toward further integration taken last year in response to the Covid-19 crisis, by adopting shared liability funding in the form of the SURE and NextGen programs.

The real catch for markets is that Friedrich Merz, former chair of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, is leading in opinion polls of established candidates. He has taken almost 30% of opinion polls this year, and as much as 40% or more of CDU/CSU voters toward the end of last year.

Yet he is widely seen as 1) more centrist than current Chancellor Merkel has been, and more business/market oriented. Indeed, the real concern is that he may favour more conservative fiscal spending within Germany, as well as more “market discipline” with respect to European markets.

That’s fair enough, but Merz still faces decent opposition, from Armin Laschet, Minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia. His politics are viewed as reflecting the left of center branch of the party, and he is generally perceived as the candidate to represent continuity from Chancellor Merkel. Norbert Rottgen meanwhile chairs the Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, but suffered a big step back after losing a bid to become minister-president of NRW. His politics are considered more centrist, albeit with the provisos that he is open to governing with the Greens, and also favours fiscal expansion as well as maintaining pro-EU centripetal path.

That covers the established candidates, but two more individuals are worth keeping an eye on. This is especially so as, according to ING in a guide to the decision published this afternoon, “all three candidates for the CDU party leadership are currently not really popular in the broader electorate”. In other words, these other candidates may surface to fill a relative void of popularity on the national scene.

One is health Minister Jens Spahn (currently supporting Laschet), whose views are seen as slightly to the right of Laschet, but still favouring fiscal expansion and EU integration. The other is Markus Soder, Minister President of Bavaria, whose politics are viewed as sitting between Spahn and Merz, with more recent comments supportive of green policies and the SURE and NextGen programs.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))