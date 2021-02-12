EUR GOVTS - Stoxx well bounded

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Futures aren’t saying much for the Eurostoxx50 before the start of physicals trading. Currently they are down, but only by a 0.1%, after trading up as much as 0.3% overnight. S&P futures meanwhile are also modestly lower, down about half a dozen points or 0.2%.

Given the holiday calendar, which sees Japan only just returning from yesterday’s National Foundation Day, much of the rest of Asia out for Chinese New Year, and the upcoming President’s Day holiday in the US Monday, the lack of action thus far fits with what looks likely to be a quiet day going forward.

The upside is bounded by Monday’s high of 3,682.0, last at 3,658.0, and the downside by Wednesday’s low of 3,620.0. Tentatively, declining trend resistance can be drawn off Monday’s high, which comes in around 3,670.5 this morning.

