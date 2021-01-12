EUR GOVTS - Stops in Bunds after relatively large fill for 1/52 DSL tap

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - The big €1.885bn fill on the 1/52 DSL tap (out of a €1bn-€2bn target) didn’t help things but it was really the break of the December 2 low of 176.63 for 10-year Bund futures which ushered in a rush of stop selling that hit the market. When this level was breached the March contract slid to a new low of 176.50 in a matter of minutes. Volume naturally picked up at the time too with approximately 35k contracts trading over the 10 minutes between when it gave way and the new low was set.

Modest stabilization since but only modest.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

