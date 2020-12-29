US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Stocks soar, 30yr high for Nikkei

EUROSTOXX 600 up to a new move high not seen since Feb but through 400 now.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 29 (IFR) - EUROSTOXX 600 up to a new move high not seen since Feb but through 400 now. 410 next a breakdown from late Feb otherwise a return to the highs is on the cards. Another record high for the DAX and S&P futures are up to new highs. Best gains in Europe for the FTSE after missing the action yesterday and up 1.8% but capped by Dec 10 highs still at 6640.74. Overnight however the Nikkei was up a whopping 2.66% to the best level since Aug 1990, when the market was collapsing from Dec 1989/Jan 1990 highs at 38957. It has broken through 61.8% Fibo of the move from back then to 2008/2009 lows.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

