EUR GOVTS - Report of ECB targeting spreads does not address domestic politics

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - A Bloomberg story citing European Central Bank sources from overnight is getting a lot of attention in markets this morning as it says the bank is targeting spreads on sovereign bond yields for eurozone members. Specifically, it reports “The ECB is buying bonds to limit the differences between yields for the strongest and weakest economies in the euro zone…”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-20/ecb-is-capping-bond-yields-but-don-t-call-it-yield-curve-control

It’s always interesting to get insight into ECB policymaking, and this is certainly no exception. Then again, it comes amid exceptional circumstances as governments struggle to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. And it also does not appear to exclude qualifications. In other words, the policy appears aimed at holding spreads in line to deal with any fallout from Covid-19 and resulting lockdowns, rather than internal political risk.

So it appears after BTPs suffered a sharp selloff worth over two full points over the last week or so when Italia Viva pulled its support from the government and sparked a mini crisis culminating in confidence votes for Prime Minister Conte in the lower house and Senate over the last two days.

Conte has survived both votes, although only by a simple majority in yesterday’s Senate vote. By falling short of an absolute majority, his government now appears fragile, and in need of shoring up somehow. The extreme alternative would be for early elections, although this possibility is still widely regarded as remote given it is not in the interest of most if not all members of parliament (although the right wing parties in opposition would stand to gain given their present popularity, individual MPs would still risk losing their seats given reforms cutting the size of both chambers).

The ECB’s reaction however is telling with respect to the notion of yield spreads being targeted and/or capped. Specifically, dealers relay no increase in ECB buying into last week’s selloff, whether with respect to the pace or size of tickets.

Granted, markets may just have been far enough away from the ECB’s targets for it to not be concerned. But investors should also be cautious that ECB purchases will not necessarily be ramped up should any further pressure on the market be attributed to domestic politics.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))