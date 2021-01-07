EUR GOVTS - Oil/basic resources producers, construction lead Stoxx higher

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 7 (IFR) - Oil is progressing upward after Saudi Arabia announced a production cut earlier in the week, Brent crude up $0.37 to $54.67, with a high of $54.90, the highest it has traded since late February 2020. That in turn is powering a 1.7% gain for the oil and gas producer component of the Eurostoxx600. The 600 itself is up a much more moderate 0.3%, while outsized strength is also showing for basic resources producers, up 1.5%, led by SKF after the firm received a patent for drilling motors, and construction and materials providers are up 1.5%, led by Saint-Gobain, up well over 6% on a big upside surprise in revenue and profit guidance.

Overall breadth is generally positive, with 14 out of 20 sectors of the 600 trading higher. Travel and leisure shares are the big loser, down almost 1%.

