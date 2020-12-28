EUR GOVTS - OATs to benefit most from month-end extensions

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 28 (IFR) - Well before Christmas Citi published forecasts for month-end extensions to its European Government Bond Index. Much of any related flow is likely to have already gone through with many market participants out between Christmas and New Year’s, but some will still be tied by investment charters and so reserved until this week.

From this perspective, OATs feature the highest weighted duration change by far, worth 2.75 weighted years, more than 3.5 times that of Italy (0.78 weighted years), the next runner up.

This owes mostly to an increase in weighting, and less so to a 0.04 year nominal extension. Italy and Germany, in contrast, both see bigger nominal extensions, but these are pared back significantly by big re-weightings out of these markets, to 0.78 and 0.07 just weighted years.

For the EGBI as a whole, Citi forecasts it to extend 0.04 years. That is “lower than the five-year median change, but higher than the average end-December change over the past five years”.

Gilts meanwhile are set to contract 0.04 years.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

