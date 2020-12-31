US Markets

EUR GOVTS - New move highs for CSI 300, FTSE hit by strong GBP

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The CSI 300 is up to a new high with the focus on a return to the Jun 2015 highs at 5380 from the current 5211 close today with a 1.91% gain on the session.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 31 (IFR) - The CSI 300 is up to a new high with the focus on a return to the Jun 2015 highs at 5380 from the current 5211 close today with a 1.91% gain on the session. It has been accompanied by another move low for 10yr yields that are nearly back to the 3.16% low from Oct 22 after peaking out close to 3.42% in Nov. In Europe the FTSE has collapsed the last session or so as GBP finds fresh support. It is now down for three straight days but is just holding above the 0.90 handle.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular