EUR GOVTS - New move highs for CSI 300, FTSE hit by strong GBP

LONDON, December 31 (IFR) - The CSI 300 is up to a new high with the focus on a return to the Jun 2015 highs at 5380 from the current 5211 close today with a 1.91% gain on the session. It has been accompanied by another move low for 10yr yields that are nearly back to the 3.16% low from Oct 22 after peaking out close to 3.42% in Nov. In Europe the FTSE has collapsed the last session or so as GBP finds fresh support. It is now down for three straight days but is just holding above the 0.90 handle.

