EUR GOVTS - New Bobls and BTPs dominate auctions next week

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 8 (IFR) - Scheduled fixed supply is set to decelerate sharply next week, from the jumbo €43bn taken down this past week. This said, it still tallies around €16bn, and that is before including new syndicated deals.

With respect to regular auctions, Austria and the Netherlands start the proceedings Tuesday, with €1.38bn of 2/30 and 3/51 taps and a €1bn-€2bn 1/52 tap respectively. Germany will also tap its 4/30 and 4/46 inflation-linked Bunds Tuesday as well, before returning with a €5.0bn new 4/26 Bobl Wednesday.

Italy rounds out the week Thursday with mid-month auctions. Threes, sevens, and long-end paper are standard here, but there are some interesting catches this time around, including expectations for a new seven-year and what the sovereign may do after this week’s €10bn new 3/37 syndicated BTP.

Finally, Portugal has an auction window scheduled for Wednesday, but will presumably skip it in favor of the expected new syndicated deal.

Across the Channel, the UK will auction its 1/28 and 10/54 Gilts Tuesday morning, and then its 11/65 linker Wednesday morning. Across the Pond, the US Treasury will auction $58bn three-year notes Monday, $38bn 10-year notes Tuesday, and $24bn 30-year bonds Wednesday.

Redemptions do feature, with the Netherlands paying out €3.5bn next Friday. That is it, however, until about €25bn of redemptions from Spain at the end of the month.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))