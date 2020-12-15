EUR GOVTS - Microscopic strength coming from US market after stocks turn

By Justin Knight

LONDON, December 15 (IFR) - Core rates markets are very slightly firmer this morning, with 10y German yields lower by less than 0.5bp. 10y US yields have been in little more than a 1.5bp range since the European close on Monday, now about 0.5bp lower than they were then. Stock markets opened slightly weaker in Europe, following a very slightly soft day in Asia, but have now turned into positive territory. The US-Germany 10y spready is thus a tad tighter, a little over 151bp.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))