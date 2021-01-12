EUR GOVTS - Longer dated BTPs holding in well despite near-term risks

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - So far longer dated BTPs are holding in reasonably well despite a number of near-term factors working against them. Then again, over the longer term, investors still remain confident in the low volatility scenario, bolstered by the negative interest rate and asset purchase policies from the European Central Bank. That in turn provides strong underlying support for carry trades, with longer dated BTPs the biggest beneficiary here.

Regardless, 30-year yields are up about 2bp on the day, trading unchanged to 10s. This compares to a 0.4bp steepening for 10s/30s Germany, and, again, comes despite several near term factors working against long-end Italy.

These include the long-end trading rich, as suggested by several dealers to start the week, while our take is here.

Additionally, Thursday’s mid-month auctions also feature a lumpy €1.5bn-€2.0bn tap of the 9/51 BTP. This is the biggest 30-year tap since March 2018, and comes despite the Tesoro when it announced last week’s new 3/37 syndicated deal that this week’s auctions would take the syndication into account, implying it would likely come with reduced size out the curve.

Finally, long long-end Italy (whether outright, on spread to other markets, or as part of flattening trades) is widely seen as a crowded trade, given everyone has favored carry trades courtesy of the aggressively dovish ECB policies mentioned above. Yet political risks are also surfacing for the Italian market.

The point is not to get too negative on Italy or longer dated BTPs specifically. But only to highlight that a near-term correction seems due to accommodate the above risks.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))