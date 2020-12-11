EUR GOVTS - Johnson stokes Brexit anxiety further

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 11 (IFR) - More pessimistic comments from UK Prime Minister Johnson regarding the Brexit negotiations (“It’s looking very very likely we will have a no deal” according to Reuters) are accelerating the Brexit fear trade. Cable is down 1 ¼ big figures, to new lows, at GBP/USD1.3169, closing in on its November 12 low of GBP/USD1.3104. Trend support from the late June lows comes in at GBP/USD1.3046, and while it’s hard to imagine threatening this level today, it is only a touch less than the market has already moved so far, and we still have to get through New York trading.

10-year Gilt futures are up over half a point in response (on the day), taking yields down about 5bp, and tightening spreads to Bunds 2.5bp. Bunds are at their highs as well, up 2/3 point, clearing the way for an eventual rally to their early April high of 179.17, currently at 178.73. Peripheral bonds are still trailing, 10-year BTP futures up less than ¼ point, 10-year yields down 2bp, and 10-year spreads to Bunds 2bp wider.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))