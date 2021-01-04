EUR GOVTS - “It’s a question of how thin it is”

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - “Pretty exaggerated” is what we suggested to expect from price action on the first day of the new year earlier, and the rise of more than 2/3 point for 10-year Bund futures this morning (currently up about half a point) certainly testifies to this notion. Dealers do relay better buying to start the year, but definitely not to the degree to justify the extent of the bounce.

One suggestion however is that while private dealers and investors may not yet be putting significant cash to work, public investors – European Central Bank buying in other words – may not be under any such constraints. And indeed, the ECB has been taking Bunds, but again, not to the size or frequency to justify the rally.

Finally, one last note concerns the potential for Brexit to add to the lack of liquidity to start the new year, amid questions over how to handle trades from UK-based brokers. Lingering uncertainty here is suggested as one more issue hampering liquidity.

Adding all the above up brings us back to better buying having an exaggerated impact on markets which aren’t quite up to speed to start the year. “It’s a question of how thin it is” relays on dealer, and more than anything else that seems to sum things up so far.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

