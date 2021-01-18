EUR GOVTS - Italy wider ahead of confidence votes

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - Italian spreads to Germany are wider this morning ahead of confidence votes in the lower chamber today and the Senate tomorrow. At the 10y point, Italy is now 2.5bp wider on the day, having been 0.5bp wider still earlier on. Today's vote should pass without a problem, but the vote in the Senate on Tuesday is a little more complicated. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte should be supported by a simple majority of votes but, with the Italia Viva party of Matteo Renzi likely to abstain, could fall short of an absolute majority.

The problem then is how he could govern without commanding a majority in the parliament. Mr Renzi has said over the weekend that the intention of pulling his party from government last Wednesday was never to remove Conte as PM, and none of the centre-left parties want early elections, given the combined support for far-right parties in opinion polls. Still, the possibility is there and that is a concern for the markets.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))