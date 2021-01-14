EUR GOVTS - Italy wider again on political rhetoric

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - Having come back a little from its weakest point, Italian 10y spreads are wider again, up to 117bp. Political rhetoric seems to be one of the causes, with PD leader Nicola Zingaretti stating that the Italia Viva (IV) party of Matteo Renzi has demonstrated "political unreliability" after it pulled out of government last night. For the market, the more bitter the exchanges between the two centre-left parties, the lower the probability that IV can return to government, or support it outside of it. Were that avenue to be closed, it would lead prime minister Giuseppe Conte with that of attempting to replace the lost IV members of the Senate with those of smaller parties.

(Justin Knight)

