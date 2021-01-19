EUR GOVTS - Italy tightens after lower house vote, Senate vote more challenging

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 19 (IFR) - Italian 10y spreads are tighter this morning, by 2bp (having been 3bp tighter) after a stronger-than-expected vote of confidence in the government by the Chamber of Deputies. The Senate is due to vote this evening with the prime minister Giuseppe Conte hoping to fill the gap left by the Italia Viva (IV) party which left the government on Wednesday. Their senators number 18, which leaves a theoretical shortfall of 11 for Mr. Conte. Media reports suggest that two IV senators will still vote for him, despite their leader Matteo Renzi asking them to abstain. Another, non-aligned, senator will reportedly support the government, leaving an 8 vote gap at this stage.

Naturally, with most of IV abstaining, that gap would represent the difference between an absolute and simple majority, so Mr. Conte is likely to win the vote either way. The problem with a simple majority is of course that the government would be seen as more fragile on the major legislative initiatives it would need to get through the legislature. For Italian spreads, an absolute majority would be a powerful reason to tighten, being now some 12bp wider than their recent tights. A shortfall of more than 5 seats, however, would likely continue the political uncertainty in the country. That is not to say that spreads would widen that much on that outcome, but risks would rise of early elections.

There are other routes available. Italian president Sergio Mattarella might attempt a reset of the government, with the non-affiliated Mr. Conte resigning and a new coalition being created, possibly with the involvement of IV once more. For the market though, the key is to avoid elections. Opinion polls suggest that Euro-sceptic/Euro-antagonistic right-wing parties in combination still have strong support among voters.

