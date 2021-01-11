US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Italy 5s/30s looking too flat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The slope of the 5s/30s curve in Italy has flattened today, both outright and on spread, leaving it looking too flat when adjusting for curve directionality.

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - The slope of the 5s/30s curve in Italy has flattened today, both outright and on spread, leaving it looking too flat when adjusting for curve directionality. On the two-month regression of constant-maturity yields, the 30y point in Italy is 3.3bp, 2.5 standard deviations, rich to the beta-adjusted 5y. It was last close to fair value by this measure (within 1 standard deviation) on Thursday. In part, this can also be seen as cheapness in early December as some investors were reportedly taking profits ahead of year end, but that would not explain all of the richening of the 30y in the past few days.

20210111 Italy 30y & Italy 5y20210111 Italy 30y vs Italy 5y20210111 Residual Italy 30y vs Italy 5y

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular