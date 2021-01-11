EUR GOVTS - Italy 5s/30s looking too flat

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - The slope of the 5s/30s curve in Italy has flattened today, both outright and on spread, leaving it looking too flat when adjusting for curve directionality. On the two-month regression of constant-maturity yields, the 30y point in Italy is 3.3bp, 2.5 standard deviations, rich to the beta-adjusted 5y. It was last close to fair value by this measure (within 1 standard deviation) on Thursday. In part, this can also be seen as cheapness in early December as some investors were reportedly taking profits ahead of year end, but that would not explain all of the richening of the 30y in the past few days.

