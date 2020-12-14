US Markets

EUR GOVTS - German yields following those of the US higher

Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

German 10y yields have been given, for now, a small respite to their bull moves of last week.

By Justin Knight

LONDON, December 14 (IFR) - German 10y yields have been given, for now, a small respite to their bull moves of last week. They are higher on the day by 1.5bp so far after US treasury weakness late on Friday and into the Asia session. 10y US yields are higher by a little less than 3bp with respect to their level at Friday's European close, causing a widening of the US-Germany spread by a little more than 1bp, to 152.5bp.

