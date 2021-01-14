US Markets

EUR GOVTS - German curve respects recent range

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The bear steepening on the German curve earlier in the week has given way to a modest flattening correction but there isn’t much in it today.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - The bear steepening on the German curve earlier in the week has given way to a modest flattening correction but there isn’t much in it today. There was a 22.7bp high ahead of 24.5bp highs from Nov 11 with rough trend around here too, so some decent resistance up here. 30bp on a break. It has picked up well from the spike low at 10bp from Dec 21 ahead of the zero level that featured back in Mar. Interim support at 15bp now. 10s/30s Germany is a bp or so steeper on the session after holding above the range base at 36/37bp again. There has been a 41bp high ahead of 45.4bp from last week that defines the range top, last at 40bp.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular