EUR GOVTS - German 2y on the cheap side ahead of tap

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - The 2y point of the German curve is looking a little rich to neighbouring bonds, but cheap when regressed against other grid points and other markets ahead of its €6bn tap tomorrow. The 12/2022 is around 0.5bp through its two-month median versus the interpolated 10/2022 and 2/2023. But on the two-month regression of constant-maturity, the 2y is 2bp 2.2 standard deviations cheap to the beta-adjusted 5y point. It is 1bp cheap (1 std dev) to the 2y Netherlands and 3bp (1.7 std devs, but with low correlation) to 2y France.

However, as most of the cheapness has taken place since normal settlement fell into this year on December 30, it seems likely that it reflects some richness going into year-end as banks sought to comply with the high-quality-liquid-asset (HQLA) requirements of the liquidity coverage ratio mandated by the Basel III framework. This richness was not particularly visible in the last weeks of last year - at least, not in the same way that it had been in 2019 - suggesting that it took place gradually, if at all.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))