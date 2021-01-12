US Markets

EUR GOVTS - German 2s/10s faces resistance at 24.5/25bp

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - 2s/10s Germany bear steepening again and is through 20bp now ahead of 24.5bp highs from Nov 11 with rough trend at 25bp, so some decent resistance up here. 30bp on a break. It has picked up well from the spike low at 10bp from Dec 21 ahead of the zero level that featured back in Mar. 10s/30s Germany is also steeper after holding above the range base at 36/37bp. 45.4bp from last week that defines the current range, last at 40.5bp.

