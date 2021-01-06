EUR GOVTS - German 2s/10s faces resistance at 18bp still

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - 2s/10s Germany around 2-3bp steeper on the day that makes sense with another Bund sell-off today. It has picked up well from the spike low at 10bp from Dec 21 ahead of the zero level that featured back in Mar according to our records. 18bp is resistance region then 21bp from Dec 2, last at 15bp. 10s/30s Germany is around 0.5bp steeper but still in the range. The base of this comes in around 36/37bp with a top around 43bp, last at 41bp so slightly more interested with the top of the range than the bottom.

On an outright basis 10yr German yields breaking higher through -0.53% and long-term continuation trend resistance lining up a move back to the -0.50% region not seen since early Dec. 30yr is also focused on -0.09% from early Dec as well.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

