EUR GOVTS - Futures threatening Friday's low for Stoxx

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a soft open for the Eurostoxx50 with the bad news being that this is running close to breaking last Friday’s low of 3,559.0, last at 3,564.0. For the Eurostoxx50 index, Friday’s low registered 3,573.6.

The retrenchment follows more slippage in S&Ps, where futures are down about a dozen points or 0.3%, and have tested Friday’s low of 3,741.5, but not yet definitively so. Given the US holiday, however, we shouldn’t be looking at too much more weakness here. That might also work for European shares, but again the proximity of Friday’s low is concerning.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

