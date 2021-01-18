EUR GOVTS - Futures threatening Friday's low for Stoxx

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Futures are pointing to a soft open for the Eurostoxx50 with the bad news being that this is running close to breaking last Friday’s low of 3,559.0, last at 3,564.0.

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a soft open for the Eurostoxx50 with the bad news being that this is running close to breaking last Friday’s low of 3,559.0, last at 3,564.0. For the Eurostoxx50 index, Friday’s low registered 3,573.6.

The retrenchment follows more slippage in S&Ps, where futures are down about a dozen points or 0.3%, and have tested Friday’s low of 3,741.5, but not yet definitively so. Given the US holiday, however, we shouldn’t be looking at too much more weakness here. That might also work for European shares, but again the proximity of Friday’s low is concerning.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More