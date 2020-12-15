EUR GOVTS - Futures point to subdued open for Stoxx

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 15 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a subdued open for the Eurostoxx50, currently down 0.3%, following Wall Street lower after the S&P500 reversed early gains yesterday and ended down 0.4%. Yesterday’s low of 3,491.0 has been tested overnight but so far is holding, but it is really last Friday’s low of 3,458.0 that stands out on the charts. Yesterday’s high of 3,531.0 stands out as resistance to the upside.

Note that for the cash market, big gravestone dojis were put in for both the Eurostoxx50 and the 600. This doesn’t really follow any material rally, however, so will likely be of limited consequence with respect to pointing to a meaningful bearish reversal today. Indeed, given Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision, while markets also wait for more decisive news regarding Brexit or Covid-19, not to mention the approach of Christmas and year-end, we are more likely to be in for a quiet session than anything else.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

