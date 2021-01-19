EUR GOVTS - Futures point to strong open for Stoxx, well bounded both directions

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 19 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a strong open for the Eurostoxx50, currently up 0.5%. That follows overnight strength in S&P futures, which are up 0.8%, after yesterday’s Martin Luther King holiday. Friday’s low of 3,559.0 for EUROSTOXX futures reined in yesterday’s opening weakness and stands as support. Last week’s high of 3,635.0 provides resistance, with the year’s high of 3,646.0 above that, and then upsloping trend resistance from way back in June arrives at 3,659.2.

So within these relatively broad confines the market seems reasonably well capped for now.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

