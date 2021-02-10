EUR GOVTS - Futures point to strong open for Stoxx, June trend back

Futures are pointing to another strong open for the Eurostoxx50, currently up 0.5%.

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to another strong open for the Eurostoxx50, currently up 0.5%. That nudges past yesterday’s highs, with the next focus to the upside being Monday’s high of 3,682.0, last at 3,672.0. Also worth pointing out with respect to Monday’s high; it matched (upsloping) trend resistance going all the way back to June. Yesterday’s low of 3,643.0 stands out to the downside, then the 38.2% retracement of the bounce from the February first lows stands at 3,593.8, backed up by the lows from February 3/4 in the same area.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))

