EUR GOVTS - Futures point to soft open for Stoxx

Futures are pointing to a soft open for the Eurostoxx50, currently down 0.5%.

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 15 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a soft open for the Eurostoxx50, currently down 0.5%. That follows a retreat in S&Ps, where futures are down 0.4%, after the S&P500 slid 0.4% yesterday.

From here, Tuesday’s low of 3,577.0 is the level to watch to the downside, last at 3,609.0. yesterday’s high of 3,635.0 is the first stop on the upside, but the next real resistance comes from an upsloping trend-line which stretches all the way back to June, and comes in around 3,655.8 today.

