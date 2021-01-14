EUR GOVTS - Futures point to moderate gains for Stoxx

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - Futures point to moderate gains for the Eurostoxx50 on its open, currently up almost 0.4%. The real level to watch comes in around 3,654.1, which represents upward-sloping trend resistance going all the way back to June, last at 3,618.0. It’s a similar picture for the index itself, where the same upward-sloping trendline comes in at 3,678.0, after closing at 3,616.5 yesterday.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

