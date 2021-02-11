EUR GOVTS - Futures point to flat open for Stoxx

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a flat open for the Eurostoxx50, after the index dipped 0.4% yesterday. That retreat only tested the 23.6% retracement of the entire bounce from the late January lows, which has held on a closing basis. Otherwise, the market is looking in decent shape here; further weakness to the 38.2% retracement of the same move would be a more significant test. This lies at 3,593.8, futures currently trading at 3,644.0. Yesterday’s high, and really Monday’s high before that, provide resistance to the upside, the latter standing at 3,682.0.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))