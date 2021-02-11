EUR GOVTS - Futures point to flat open for Stoxx

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Futures are pointing to a flat open for the Eurostoxx50, after the index dipped 0.4% yesterday. That retreat only tested the 23.6% retracement of the entire bounce from the late January lows, which has held on a closing basis.

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a flat open for the Eurostoxx50, after the index dipped 0.4% yesterday. That retreat only tested the 23.6% retracement of the entire bounce from the late January lows, which has held on a closing basis. Otherwise, the market is looking in decent shape here; further weakness to the 38.2% retracement of the same move would be a more significant test. This lies at 3,593.8, futures currently trading at 3,644.0. Yesterday’s high, and really Monday’s high before that, provide resistance to the upside, the latter standing at 3,682.0.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters