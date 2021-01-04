EUR GOVTS - Futures point to firm open for Stoxx, another ATH for S&P
By Michael Cartine
LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a firm open for the Eurostoxx50, up 0.5%. That parallels a bounce in S&Ps from the start of European trading, where futures are now up a dozen points or 0.3%, after showing only marginal gains beforehand.
The bounce meanwhile follows a soft end to 2020, after the Eurostoxx50 ended down 0.5%. That stands in contrast to the S&P500, which bounced 0.6% on the last day of the year. Accordingly, S&Ps are pushing new record highs again, while Eurostoxx50 futures need to make it past the 3,588.0 double top from December 18/December 29, currently at 3,564.0.
(Reporting by Michael Cartine)
((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.