EUR GOVTS - Futures point to firm open for Stoxx, another ATH for S&P

Futures are pointing to a firm open for the Eurostoxx50, up 0.5%.

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - Futures are pointing to a firm open for the Eurostoxx50, up 0.5%. That parallels a bounce in S&Ps from the start of European trading, where futures are now up a dozen points or 0.3%, after showing only marginal gains beforehand.

The bounce meanwhile follows a soft end to 2020, after the Eurostoxx50 ended down 0.5%. That stands in contrast to the S&P500, which bounced 0.6% on the last day of the year. Accordingly, S&Ps are pushing new record highs again, while Eurostoxx50 futures need to make it past the 3,588.0 double top from December 18/December 29, currently at 3,564.0.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

