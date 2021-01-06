EUR GOVTS - FTSE up over 2% on banks and commodities

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - The FTSE is up to a new move high and through trend resistance that had been holding on a closing basis as well as 61.8% Fibo of the sell off from Jan 2020 highs to the Mar lows. Mar 4 highs come next at 6856 then the 7000 break-down level. It comes as bank stocks post big gains on higher yields as well as commodities blasting up to new highs. The CSI300 has broken through 2015 highs for the first time, spurring demand for raw materials. EUR/USD up to another new high although EUR/GBP remains capped by highs from 0.9054.

Gilts back to near the lows with 10yr UK yields at trend resistance around 0.27% ahead of 0.314% highs from Dec. Double bottom at 0.155% with Dec 11 lows has worked out well so far as has the double top on Gilt futures at 135.96/99.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))