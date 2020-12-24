EUR GOVTS - FTSE up 3% from lows, about flat on the week

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 24 (IFR) - The FTSE is almost back to flat on the week with a 3% rally from the lows. This is a decent performance especially if you factor in the rally for Sterling that is worth at least 2%. European markets closed but S&P futures are modestly higher (0.2%) but remain a respectable distance from the highs from last Friday. There has been a 14% rally on the year for the S&P remarkably although the FTSE is still down over 13% over the same period. Contrasting fortunes indeed.

