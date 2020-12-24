US Markets

EUR GOVTS - FTSE up 3% from lows, about flat on the week

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The FTSE is almost back to flat on the week with a 3% rally from the lows.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 24 (IFR) - The FTSE is almost back to flat on the week with a 3% rally from the lows. This is a decent performance especially if you factor in the rally for Sterling that is worth at least 2%. European markets closed but S&P futures are modestly higher (0.2%) but remain a respectable distance from the highs from last Friday. There has been a 14% rally on the year for the S&P remarkably although the FTSE is still down over 13% over the same period. Contrasting fortunes indeed.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular