EUR GOVTS - Fresh late lows at 176.34 for Bunds

Bunds have broken through minor trend support with the latest sell-off and low at 176.34.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - Bunds have broken through minor trend support with the latest sell-off and low at 176.34. The danger is full retracement to the 175.84 low from Nov 11 with 175.81 38.2% Fibo extension of the Dec 2 to Dec 11 move. 10yr yields almost back to the Nov 11 highs at 0.456%. Gilts just holding Dec 2 low at 133.52 after a 133.55 low with 10yr just holding the 0.37% equivalent level. T-notes down to a new low at 136-01 now.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

