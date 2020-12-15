US Markets

EUR GOVTS - France still in strong bull trend, but beware any sharp correction here

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The French 10y yield is at -0.38%, a little more than 0.5bp lower on the day, and less than 1bp above Friday's low.

LONDON, December 15 (IFR) - The French 10y yield is at -0.38%, a little more than 0.5bp lower on the day, and less than 1bp above Friday's low. In turn, that low was only 2.5bp above the -0.425% all-time low in March of this year. On a daily closing-yield basis, it is at the same level it was then, were it to close here. In addition, when using constant-maturity yields (to remove jumps from benchmark changes, and to adjust for curve shape), the 10y is already at all-time lows.

The French 10y yield has been in a solid, 23bp-wide, trend channel for at least the last six months. It is currently just above the mid-point of its channel, suggesting further bullish (i.e. downard) moves to come. However, over the past month it has bounced off the top line of that channel twice, following at least three attempts at it in earlier months. This would suggest that any imminent return to that line would mean a probable break - the more that resistance of that sort is tested, the more it is sapped - and besides, the more obvious such a line becomes, the less reliable it is.

However, in the absence of a strong correction here (and it would seem unlikely for that to happen this side of the new year), we should assume that the very strong bull trend we have seen over the past few months will continue.

(Justin Knight)

