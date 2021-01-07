EUR GOVTS - Forward inflation approaching post-Sintra highs

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 7 (IFR) - The 5-year, 5 years forward inflation swap rate is at 1.315%, 1bp higher on the day, and approaching the 1.355% it reached in July of 2019. This is while nominal rates/yields in the euro area are lower today. Over a longer period since mid-November, the 5y5y inflation swap has been rising while the 5y5y nominal interest rate swap has been falling (see below chart).

In the past, this has been the result of rising expectations of ECB bond purchases, as it was in the period up to the July 2019 high, and after a very dovish speech made by then ECB president Mario Draghi at Sintra the month before. When that happens, inflation expectations rise while nominal yields fall. However, that does not appear to be the case now. Instead, rising forward TIPS breakevens in the US seem to be the reason for rising inflation swaps here. But in the US, the budget implications of Democrat control of both the presidency and Congress are driving TIPS breakevens, something which is not the case in Europe, and either way would not explain simultaneously falling nominal yields.

Periods of rising forward inflation and falling nominal rates (of which the inflation is a component part) normally ends with a sell-off in nominal markets. This happened most famously in the early part of 2015, after which German 10y yields rose by around 100bp. But it also happened in the period after the Sintra speech, though less dramatically.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))