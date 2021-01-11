EUR GOVTS - EUROSTOXX 50 set for 0.3% pullback

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - Futures for the Eurostoxx50 are pointing to a soft open, down 0.3%, following the retreat in S&Ps. As for the S&P500, which posted a new record high Friday before reversing overnight, the Eurostoxx50 jumped 0.9% Friday, to the highest it has been since late February.

In the process, it touched trend resistance going all the way back to June, so there is something of an important level here the market may struggle to cross. The chart for the 50 itself is similar, with trend resistance going back to early June, but with the market falling just short of where it came in Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

