EUR GOVTS - EU forecasts: higher 2021 inflation, growth shifting to 2022

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The European Comission has released its interim Winter Forecasts (https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/economy-finance/ip144_en_1.pdf), showing a decent rise in euro area inflation for this year - from 1.1% to 1.4% - with respect to its Autumn Forecasts, published in November.

By Justin Knight

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - The European Comission has released its interim Winter Forecasts, showing a decent rise in euro area inflation for this year - from 1.1% to 1.4% - with respect to its Autumn Forecasts, published in November. The inflation forecast for next year is unchanged at 1.3%. Expected growth for this year has fallen from 4.2% to 3.8%, but growth for 2022 has risen from 3.0% to 3.8%.

These changes might give us a sense of those to ECB forecasts, to be published at the Governing Council meeting in early March. In its staff forecasts in December, the ECB was more downbeat on inflation than the Commission, perhaps because the effects of the autumn wave of the pandemic were more apparent by then. Inflation was forecast at 1% for 2021 and 1.1% for next year, with growth forecast at 3.8% and 4.2% respectively. Cited by the Commission in raising its inflation forecast this year, were the rise in oil prices and shipping costs as well as inflation base effects and rising market-based measures of inflation expectations.

A more detailed report - including on individual countries' outlooks for debt and deficits - will come in the Commission's final Winter Forecast in a few weeks' time.

20211102 EU Interim Winter Forecasts

justin.knight@refinitiv.com

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters