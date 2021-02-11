EUR GOVTS - EU forecasts: higher 2021 inflation, growth shifting to 2022

By Justin Knight

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - The European Comission has released its interim Winter Forecasts, showing a decent rise in euro area inflation for this year - from 1.1% to 1.4% - with respect to its Autumn Forecasts, published in November. The inflation forecast for next year is unchanged at 1.3%. Expected growth for this year has fallen from 4.2% to 3.8%, but growth for 2022 has risen from 3.0% to 3.8%.

These changes might give us a sense of those to ECB forecasts, to be published at the Governing Council meeting in early March. In its staff forecasts in December, the ECB was more downbeat on inflation than the Commission, perhaps because the effects of the autumn wave of the pandemic were more apparent by then. Inflation was forecast at 1% for 2021 and 1.1% for next year, with growth forecast at 3.8% and 4.2% respectively. Cited by the Commission in raising its inflation forecast this year, were the rise in oil prices and shipping costs as well as inflation base effects and rising market-based measures of inflation expectations.

A more detailed report - including on individual countries' outlooks for debt and deficits - will come in the Commission's final Winter Forecast in a few weeks' time.

