EUR GOVTS - Dutch 30y looking fair on the curve, rich to Germany ahead of tap

Tomorrow the Netherlands will tap €1-2bn of its 1/2052 line.

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - Tomorrow the Netherlands will tap €1-2bn of its 1/2052 line. Ahead of that, the 30y point of the Dutch curve is looking like fair value to the 10y point when adjusting for the directionality of the curve, while slightly rich to Germany. On the two-month regression of constant-maturity yields, 30y Netherlands is pretty much at fair value to the beta-adjusted 10y, having been very rich just before Christmas. Against 30y Germany, it is 1.1bp - or 1.5 std devs - rich by this measure.

20210111 Residual Dutch 30y vs Dutch 10y20210111 Residual Dutch 30y vs Germany 30y

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))

