EUR GOVTS - Double day high for EUR/USD to end 2020

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

A double day high for EUR/USD around 1.2310 to end the year has been followed by a modest pullback. Sharply rising trend support comes in at 1.2225 with the outlook solid above here.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 31 (IFR) - A double day high for EUR/USD around 1.2310 to end the year has been followed by a modest pullback. Sharply rising trend support comes in at 1.2225 with the outlook solid above here. It is the highest since Apr 2018 when the pair was easing back from the Feb peak at 1.2556 that might be hard to avoid now. 1.2599 is 61.8% Fibo from May 2014 highs to Jan 2017 lows on a break. 38.2% Fibo from Jul 20008 to Jan 2017 lows comes in at 1.2517 ahead of the 2018 high. Next year’s business now but clearly there is still plenty of upside to aim for long term. Commodities have largely failed to really respond to the recent bout of dollar weakness. That is slightly unusual especially given the strength of Chinese stock markets, where the CSI 300 has gone out one a big new high today. The only commodity making any sort of progress is gold. It is now approaching trend resistance at $1904 after basing out on Nov 30 - chart.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

