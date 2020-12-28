US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Curve update, ranges dominate

LONDON, December 28 (IFR) - 2s/10s Germany still capped by the 18bp resistance region then 21bp from Dec 2. This comes after a spike low at 10bp ahead of the zero bound that featured back in Mar according to our records. 10s/30s Germany is also in something of a range, the base of which comes in around 36/37bp with a top around 43bp, last at 40bp so pretty much in the middle of it here.

In the US, 2s/10s up to multi-year highs around 85bp not seen since Oct 2017 with 95bp possible on a break as 38.2% Fibo of the move from Dec 2013 to Aug 2019. 10s/30s remains in a tight range however with 71.5bp lows and 77bp highs, last at 74.5bp.

