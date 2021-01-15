EUR GOVTS - Curve takes a day off

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 15 (IFR) - The bear steepening on the German curve earlier in the week has given way to a modest flattening correction but there isn’t much in it today. There was a 22.7bp high ahead of 24.5bp highs from Nov 11 with rough trend around here too, so some decent resistance up here. 30bp on a break. It has picked up well from the spike low at 10bp from Dec 21 ahead of the zero level that featured back in Mar. Interim support at 15bp now. 10s/30s Germany is a bp steeper on the session after holding above the range base at 36/37bp again. There has been a 41bp high ahead of 45.4bp from Jan 6 that defines the range top, last at 40.5bp.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))