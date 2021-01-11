EUR GOVTS - Core yields lower with US, weaker risk markets

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - After a fairly quiet start to the week, core markets are slightly firmer, following net firmer US markets (with respect to their levels at the European close on Friday) and weaker risk markets. The 10y German yield is lower by 0.5-1bp in response to a net fall of a little over 1bp in the US 10y since the close of the Bund on Friday. Stocks are a touch weaker with the Euro Stoxx 600 now around 0.4% lower on the day. Crude oil, industrial metals and EUR/USD are also lower to varying degrees.

