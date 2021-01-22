EUR GOVTS - Core markets opening slightly firmer, US slightly weaker

By Justin Knight

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Core euro area markets are a touch firmer this morning with a 10-tick or so move higher in Bund contracts over the past few minutes. The 10y German yield is slightly less than 0.5bp lower as a result. The US 10y, conversely is slightly higher than its level at the European close yesterday, meaning a wider US-Germany spread by about 0.5bp., currently a little over 159.5bp. Risk markets are a touch weaker, if anything. Euro Stoxx 600 futures are lower by 0.4%, and crude oil and industrial metals also weaker, with DXY very slightly higher on the day.

