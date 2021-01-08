EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Slow but bullish

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 8 (IFR) - * Typically low volume for a payrolls day but signals were strong

* Italy moves to new tights

March Bunds began the trading day just above their 177.25 Thursday settle. They firmed slightly from the off, even with slightly higher US yields and firmer stock markets. Volumes were low as is normal on a payrolls day, and the market settled back in the 177.30s in late morning. There was a brief dip after the US employment report and a brief rally, following the US firmer after buying there. The market is trading a little firmer on the day as we go into the close. The curve bull-flattened as one would expect. The US-Germany spread widened again, out to 168.5bp. Buying in the periphery got underway again, with 10y Italian spreads going to new tights, levels last seen in March 2016.

This was a typically-slow payrolls day, but market signals were fairly evident. The fact that core European yields refused to follow those of the US higher for another day implies innate strength in the market which surprised even us. The real test will be what happens when US yields correct lower. If the market set-up is providing the strength here (and therefore pointing to a continued bull trend), then we should be looking at beta-asymmetry with the US, in which yields respond more weakly to bear moves in the US than they do to bull moves. If that doesn’t happen, then all we are really looking at is a de-coupling of the two markets. But notwithstanding today’s moves, correlations between 10y US and 10y Germany have been strengthening, not weakening recently, as the chart shows. Either way, our faith in our open buy recommendation in Germany has risen a little today, especially as the recent weakness has been largely US-driven.

For once, there was little bullish pressure coming from the swap market. This is likely the result of a smaller pipeline as is normal on a Friday, and the larger pipeline earlier in the week. This is because the negative impact of duration on the market from corporate swapped issuance is felt over time, while the positive impact takes place on the day. Swap spreads were wider along the curve today, with outright swaps closing higher in some places.

Inflation continues to power ahead, with the 5y5y now at 1.33%, up a basis point from yesterday and inching closer to that 1.35% level of last summer (see yesterday’s closing comment).

Italian 10y spreads to Germany took a lurch tighter today, the first major tightening day of the year. At one point they were 3.5bp tighter, and are now at cycle tights, back in territory last seen in March 2016. However, they are still only at the half-way point in their 30bp-wide trend channel, so have plenty of room to tighten further.

OUTLOOK

We are bullish on core government bonds, and have have an open recommendation to buy 10y Germany (8/2030) at -0.545% with a stop at -0.51% and a target of -0.64%. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

Auction issuance is to slow next week, with around €14bn of bonds to come from Austria, Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

The main data releases are for IP in various countries, but unlikely to move the market much.

