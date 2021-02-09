EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Not much of a correction, so far

By Justin Knight

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) -

* Core markets bounce, but not by much considering recent moves

* A very successful - and cheap - Spain 50y, but investors seemed curiously prepared for allocations

March Bunds began the trading day very close to its 176.12 settle of Monday. It dipped slightly early on before bouncing up to 176.29 by mid-morning. When the US came in, it drifted to a low of 176.01 before bouncing once again in the late afternoon. With broadly unchanged yields came a broadly unchanged curve slope. The US-Germany spread was unchanged in the morning but tightened in the afternoon as the US market firmed a little. Sovereign spreads in the euro area were a touch wider in what was overall a slightly risk-off day.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

In many ways it was surprising that the market did not bounce much today overall. After eight straight days of yield rises (the first such run in five years, as we pointed out yesterday), and with US yields and stock markets markets lower, a decent bull move should really have been a given. This suggests that the market might be set up further to the long side than we previously thought it was.

If this is correct, which it might not be, a natural question would be whether investors have been trying to fade this move – either those who are longer-term in outlook, i.e. less risk-sensitive, or short-term investors have been going long as others have been bailing out of their longs. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Either way, and even though we are maintaining a bearish stance on the market overall, it is still difficult to recommend shorts at these levels until we get a decent pull-back in yields.

We did get a lower yield high (by 1.5bp) and a lower yield low (by 1bp) today on the German 10y, even as the close-to-close drop in yields was only 0.5bp. We think the market should correct further, but if the aggregate set-up is still long, it might not do for another session or two.

For the most part, the recent rise in yields in term rates markets has come from rising real rate expectations. Inflation expectations have also been rising a bit, but nothing like as much. The 5y5y nominal swap has risen by about 27bp since the beginning of the year while 5y5y inflation is higher by about 9bp, meaning a rise of 18bp in the implied 5y5y real rate. Indeed, in recent sessions, 10y breakeven inflation derived from 4/2030 German inflation-linked bond (versus the 2/2030) has fallen while real yields have risen. However, being a spot 10y, the breakeven will contain an element which is dependent on short-term volatile components of the basket (such as food and energy) rather than something closer to a core inflation expectation, as in the 5y5y.

The 50y Spain deal today was a blast, as we have come to expect with syndicated peripheral deals. It came at 13bp over the existing 2066 line, when we estimated fair value at 8-9bp. In addition, we saw around 3.5bp of concession in the 2066 line versus the rest of the curve. So cheap, very cheap. However, what seemed different about this was that despite the huge size of the book (€65bn), there seemed to be little disappointment with allocations (totalling €5bn). There seemed to be little buying back of hedges either in the Spanish market or those of other issuers. The implication here is that investors were realistic about the proportion of paper they were likely to be allocated and hedged accordingly. Indeed, one could look at the sell-off and subsequent rally in Bunds yesterday and construct a compelling story around the hedging of a 50y bond - i.e. one carrying a lot of duration, even with only €5bn being issued.

Still, it was a big success of course, and we know the market needed it. We have been hearing for some time about liability-driven investors in Spain being underweight of duration and once can add that to an on-going demand from international investors for yield. And yet another reason to buy it would of course be its high convexity. Of course, the line is outside of the range of purchases of the ECB, but if the 30y point can be stabilised, then so can the 50y, largely.

OUTLOOK

We have are bearish on core government bonds. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, even those of Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

Tomorrow, Germany will tap its 5y benchmark.

Final January HICP in Germany is the main data release.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))