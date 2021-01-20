EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Neutral set-up ahead of the ECB

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - * Another sideways move - the market set-up looks neutral ahead of the ECB tomorrow

* Italian political risk has not gone away

March Bunds began the trading day just below Tuesday’s 177.40 settle on slightly firmer risk assets. There was an early firming up to the day’s high of 177.50 before easing back down to just below 177.30. Another small rally after the US came in went as far as 177.47 before falling back again, but in general this was another sideways, range-bound day with low-ish volume. The German curve was largely unchanged on the day, with a very slight out-performance of the 5y. The 10y US-Germany spread was largely unchanged. Sovereign spreads in the euro area tightened initially on the confidence passing the Italian Senate last night, but widened later on as the optimism failed to hold. Italy 10y wider by 3bp on the day.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

This was another day of sideways moves. But with little movement now for two days in a row on moderate volume tells us two things. First is that there has been little activity from end investors in the market, certainly on a net basis in any particular direction, but probably in outright terms as well. Second is that the short-term set-up (at least) is roughly neutral here. With little else driving the market over the past few days, we should have seen some movement had the set-up been biased one way or another. So it seems that the market will be reactive from here with positioning taking a back seat to events being the driver.

That’s probably as it should be the day before the ECB meeting. We are not expecting much, but markets will almost certainly move. If anything the ECB seems to be moving (or perhaps inching) slightly more hawkishly with the discourse about not using the entire PEPP envelope and it will be interesting to see whether that develops at all. Of course from a market-stabilisation perspective, the monthly purchases are enough, even in Italy. The question is whether this slight shift is simply because it is enough as a temporary measure in the pandemic, or whether it is representative of a more hawkish stance overall.

On the subject of Italy, the information we had received in yesterday’s closing comment of prime minister Giuseppe Conte having a shortfall of 5 votes from absolute majority in the Senate confidence vote turned out to be accurate. The initial reaction to the simple majority and that better-than-had-been-expected shortfall was a tightening of Italian spreads. However, as we have discussed, there is still political risk in Italy, and while Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva (IV) party might have achieved what it wanted from this – essentially holding a balance of power in a confidence and supply arrangement – political risk has not returned to the level it was a week ago (just) before Mr. Renzi pulled his party from government.

Indeed, Mr. Conte will be meeting with the president at 17:30 GMT to discuss the political situation. It is possible, but seems unlikely, that they might decide that a re-formatting of the government, with another prime minister - and perhaps the return of IV to the government - might be best. That would not be good for spreads tomorrow. The risk does seem slight, but it also explains the slight widening of Italy after the close.

OUTLOOK

We are neutral on core government bonds. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, even those of Italy, but are wary of near-term risks (see above).

Tomorrow, Spain will tap 5y, 7y, 15y and 20y bonds. The value is mixed, but the auctions should go fine. France will be auctioning 3y, 5y and 8y paper.

The event of the day will be the ECB monetary policy decision and press conference.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))