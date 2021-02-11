EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Market rallies, but bear trend looks still in place

By Justin Knight

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR)

* The move today looks like a correction in the bear trend

* The slope of the German curve is breaking records as it steepens

The March Bund contract began the trading day about 20 ticks above its 176.10 close on Wednesday. It looked as though a decent-sized duration order of some kind (i.e. in cash bonds, OTC derivatives or directly in the futures themselves) went through the market early on, triggering stops and taking the contract up to its 176.64 high for the day by mid-morning. After that, it was in a 176.40-60 range for the rest of the day. With the curve being led by the 10y point, it bull-flattened out to that maturity, but bull-steepened in 10s30s. The US-Germany spread widened by 2.5bp on German strength (US yields were slightly higher than they were at the European close on Wednesday). Yield spreads in the euro area were mixed, but close to unchanged on the day.

Today’s correction was much closer to the one we had been waiting for over the past few days. Yields fell and bounced off -0.475%, the 38.2% retracement of the bear move from the lows of January 27 to the highs of last Monday. That made a total of 6bp from that yield high, and puts the bear trend on a much healthier footing.

That said, we could easily get another move lower in yields from here, possibly another 3-4bp. The bull moves today were independent of moves in the US market and indeed of those of stock markets. It simply seemed a flushing out of short-term shorts, which must have accumulated and needed unwinding. This could continue for a bit more. But while one can never be completely sure, it does seem very likely that the bear trend is still in place.

One possible support for this line of thinking comes from the shape of the curve. The 5s/30s slope in Germany steepened today, despite the bull move. This means that it has steepened in both bear moves and bull moves in recent sessions, taking it to levels seen last June. At the 10s/30s point, the curve has failed to flatten from one day to the next over the past 14 sessions. That has not happened before in at least 9 years (as far back as our constant-maturity yields – used to remove jumps from benchmark changes – go).

There has been some discussion today about the possibility of Italy issuing a 100y bond, after a strategist at Saxo Bank proposed it. Citing plenty of good reasons for doing this, she estimated a yield of about 2.5%. A reason she didn’t mention, but also supporting her case, would be convexity which is extremely attractive in 100y debt, and with extra volatility in the Italian market, more attractive still. However, there is perhaps a problem with natural demand for such an issue. One could easily see Italian pension funds and insurance companies, such as Generali, finding 100y Italian debt very attractive, but euro area LDI players outside of Italy tend not to buy Italian debt. In addition, very few bond indices include debt that long so very few benchmarks would. A foreign asset manager, for example, would likely find it problematic having to justify losses on off-benchmark bets on a 100y Italy bond, even with the extra duration convexity in the portfolio.

While Saxo strategist was of course talking about a one-off century bond, there have been a growing trend in recent years of economists calling for widespread debt extension. But these calls often miss the fact that even though long-term yields are very low, there simply is not the appetite for investing with that kind of duration risk. The money that is invested in government bonds is largely, and innately, risk-averse. For that part of their portfolio, investors are less concerned about return – or even risk-adjusted return – as they are about risk itself. Put another way, they want near-certainty that they will get their money back, not a huge return (though of course, a return is useful if other assets are losing money).

A good example of this of course are central bank reserve managers. They of course own a huge proportion of nominal issuance in G10 markets. But their investment is really a way of parking foreign currency in the safest asset there is for it, until it is needed. Taking long-dated duration risk, and the volatility which comes with it, is (with a very few exceptions) anathema to them. Liquidity is of course also an issue in ultra-longs, although proponents of large-scale debt extension often say that it wouldn’t be once a large proportion of the debt is extended.

One recent example of a call to extend has come from Peter Orzag, Rick Rubin and Joseph Stiglitz in an otherwise (though it does sort of depend on debt extension) excellent paper for the Peterson Institute on a new fiscal framework. It is written of course from a US perspective, but could be extended to other developed markets. In essence, the very eminent writers propose that arbitrary limits on debt and deficits (surely a nod to the euro area there) should be abolished in favour of deeper automatic stabilisers. Definitely worth a read.

The European Commission published its interim Winter Forecasts today. Probably most notable is the shift for 2021 inflation from 1.1% to 1.4% (while keeping 2022 inflation unchanged at 1.3%). The Commission cited rising oil and shipping prices, as well as (of course) inflation base effects. The ECB is due to update its forecasts in March, which were for 1% this year, 1.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023. It seems likely that it could raise the forecast for this year while dropping those for later years. Either way, they ought to be interesting (we will discuss this further over the coming month).

OUTLOOK

We have are bearish on core government bonds. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, even those of Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

There are no auctions scheduled for the euro area tomorrow.

There are data releases, but not of the kind likely to move the market.

