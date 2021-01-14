EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Italian politics roils the markets

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - * Dramatic moves in Italy drive all other markets

* Risks are high, but on balance we are positive

March Bunds began the trading day a few ticks higher than their 177.36 close on Wednesday. They firmed up to 177.60 or so on early Italian spread widening (see below) but pulled back as spreads tightened again. The rally began in earnest though late morning, as Italian spreads widened sharply, finding a high at 177.96 in the late afternoon before easing back slightly. The 2s/10s curve moved in parallel, but the 5s/30s unusually bull-steepened (in line with a bear-steepening of the Italian spread curve). With the US market barely reacting at all to events in Europe, the US-Germany spread widened out to 165.5bp.

But it was in the Italian market where all the action was, after the small coalition party Italia Viva pulled out of the government last night. Spreads widened initially, by 4.5bp at the 10y, before coming back a little. But it was after the auctions (which ostensibly seemed to have gone well at the time) that spreads really started moving, with an extra widening after the US came in, to be 10.5bp wider on the day at one point.

We have downplayed the political risks in Italy a little recently, in part because we didn’t think that Matteo Renzi would pull his party from government (or, to put it the other way around that the other members of the coalition would allow that to happen), and in part because we didn’t expect imminent elections even if he did. We still don’t expect elections soon, but the political path to avoid them from here is tricky so such an outcome is not inconceivable. In order to keep a majority in the Senate, prime minister Giuseppe Conte will have to get smaller parties on board or try to entice back Italia Viva (IV), presumably with a greater role in government. The latter is a little problematic given the clear breakdown of trust between the PD and IV, with PD leader Nicola Zingaretti today angrily making statements about the lack of reliability within IV.

So what happens in the hopefully unlikely event that Italian president Sergio Mattarella runs out of options and has to call elections? The good news from a market perspective is that the Eurosceptic and Euro-antagonistic League party of Matteo Salvini has lost a lot of support since pulling out of the coalition in 2019, according to opinion polls. The bad news is that it is still the most popular party in those polls, and what they have lost in support seems to have been gained by the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FdI – “Brothers of Italy”) party. In short, both before and after any elections, it could be very chaotic for Italian markets.

Today’s Italian spread widening is the largest since early May. It drove a generalised widening of the entire sovereign surface and a flattening of the Italian spread and outright curves. In the same way that the lack of volatility engendered by ECB buying during the pandemic has helped bring investors back to the Italian market, a big rise in Italian volatility would push some of them away again. That is the structural power of pricing models, which use market volatility as proxy for risk. Many of these investors removed peripheral bonds from benchmarks during the sovereign debt crisis and have never put them back in. Instead, they have bought Italy on off-benchmark bets. The undesirability of having to explain a market loss to investors from off-benchmark positions is self-evident, meaning that for some these positions are a lot more mobile.

The ECB could come in to stabilise the market, but there is a fairly large question mark over whether it will. The rationale (and the only legal one) for the ECB to stabilise or tighten sovereign spreads is in order to reduce fragmentation of money markets resulting from irrational market pricing. The problem is that if markets assign too much risk to a sovereign borrower, it raises the cost of borrowing for all agents in the economy, meaning that the ECB’s transmission mechanism becomes impaired. It has a right to fix that. But if the risk of a sovereign borrower increases in a genuine way and because of the actions of that borrower, the willingness of the ECB to contain spreads in that situation is uncertain. It is for this reason that the ECB allowed spreads to rise during its very first purchases of peripheral bonds in its “Securities Markets Programme” (SMP) during the sovereign debt crisis. The point here was that the sovereign debt crisis arose from endogenous causes, while the crisis last year did not. As a result, we can’t count on the ECB to contain the spread widening with aggressive purchases of Italian bonds, and even if it does, there is no reason to believe that it will do so at levels anywhere near the current ones.

How does that leave the outlook for the Italian market? If a new governing coalition can be cobbled together, there is no reason why spreads can’t tighten in again and the ECB to buy bonds in the way that it has been until now. But a lot depends on the time that takes to happen. A big widening from here could create a positive feedback loop via higher volatility, encouraging more selling. Indeed, such a situation could motivate Italian politicians more quickly to form a government – although the price moves might be very substantial by that stage. But that seems too pessimistic: a government – even a weaker one – is likely to be formed. After all, aside from the right-wing parties, no one wants elections now. So we remain positive on Italian bonds, but without seeing current levels as a buying opportunity.

OUTLOOK

We are neutral on core government bonds. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, even those of Italy (again, see above).

There are no auctions in the euro area tomorrow.

Final December inflation in France and Spain are the data highlights for tomorrow.

